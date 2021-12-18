Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.30 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $2.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $12.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.74 billion to $14.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $15.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $492.89. The stock had a trading volume of 566,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $516.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 167,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

