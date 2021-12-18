Analysts Offer Predictions for BELLUS Health Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for BELLUS Health in a research report issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BLU. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BELLUS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

BLU stock opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$792.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BELLUS Health has a 12 month low of C$3.32 and a 12 month high of C$12.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.97.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.01 million.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

