Analysts Set Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,985. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

