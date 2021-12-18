Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Target Price at $63.54

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.03. 44,337,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,326,217. The company has a market cap of $254.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

