Analysts Set Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Target Price at $14.79

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of HLLY opened at $12.13 on Friday. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Holley will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,547,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,093,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

