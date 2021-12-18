Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) PT at $29.50

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 61.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.