Analysts Set Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Price Target at €12.27

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.27 ($13.78).

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €9.40 ($10.56) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.42) price objective on Orange in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.15) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.35) target price on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ORA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €9.31 ($10.46). 14,288,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.62. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($17.75).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

