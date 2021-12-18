Analysts Set Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) PT at $146.33

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Premium Brands stock remained flat at $$103.32 during trading on Monday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $109.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $103.62.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

