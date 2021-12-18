Analysts Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) PT at $26.63

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.86.

A number of research firms have commented on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $365.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 76.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

