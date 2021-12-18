Analyzing BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get BAB alerts:

BAB has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

93.0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BAB and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 2 7 1 2.73

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus target price of $49.18, indicating a potential upside of 45.68%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than BAB.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAB and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million 2.54 -$70,000.00 $0.06 13.84 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 3.75 -$206.97 million $0.49 68.90

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 2.43% 12.97% 1.11%

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats BAB on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.