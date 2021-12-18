Analyzing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Golden Minerals and Agnico Eagle Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agnico Eagle Mines 0 4 5 0 2.56

Golden Minerals presently has a consensus target price of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 248.48%. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $90.64, suggesting a potential upside of 79.78%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -33.26% -47.04% -29.98% Agnico Eagle Mines 16.97% 11.03% 6.52%

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Minerals and Agnico Eagle Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 9.53 -$9.09 million ($0.03) -11.00 Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 3.93 $511.61 million $2.64 19.10

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Golden Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.