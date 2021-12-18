Analyzing Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

98.6% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outfront Media and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.24 billion 2.86 -$61.00 million ($0.41) -59.20 VICI Properties $1.23 billion 14.17 $891.67 million $1.85 14.93

VICI Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outfront Media. Outfront Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Outfront Media and VICI Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 3 0 2.75 VICI Properties 0 2 10 1 2.92

Outfront Media currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.49%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $35.86, indicating a potential upside of 29.85%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Outfront Media.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media -2.34% -3.30% -0.54% VICI Properties 68.05% 13.98% 5.92%

Dividends

Outfront Media pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Outfront Media pays out -97.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. VICI Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Outfront Media on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc. engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S. and Canada. It operates through the U.S. Media and Other segments. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

