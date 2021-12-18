Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Gap Down to $47.51

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.51, but opened at $46.19. Anaplan shares last traded at $47.10, with a volume of 6,295 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $2,736,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Anaplan by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anaplan by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

