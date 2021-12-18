Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $73.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLAN. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $123,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,724 shares of company stock worth $9,128,767 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 913,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

