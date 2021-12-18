Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANGI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $110,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,133 shares of company stock worth $434,216. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.72. Angi has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

