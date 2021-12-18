Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41. Anglo American Platinum has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

