Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,050 at Barclays

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($14.54) to GBX 1,050 ($13.88) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 23.33% from the company’s current price.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.20) to GBX 1,350 ($17.84) in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.48) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,341.11 ($17.72).

ANTO opened at GBX 1,369.50 ($18.10) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.50 ($16.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,400.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,441.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

