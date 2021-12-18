Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AON by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100,230 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 63,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $292.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

