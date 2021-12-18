Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIRC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.45.

AIRC stock opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,089,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 984,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 777,183 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

