APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Sells 24,500 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 54.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 4.2% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 295,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $969.83, for a total value of $286,307,393.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,693,510 shares of company stock worth $3,955,273,899. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $801.97.

Tesla stock opened at $932.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $936.55 billion, a PE ratio of 301.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,030.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $809.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

