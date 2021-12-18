Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives $13.17 Average PT from Analysts

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market cap of $238.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 589.59%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth approximately $6,125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

