Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth about $34,175,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,791 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.20 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -72.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.