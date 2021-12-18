Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.84.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $171.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.66. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

