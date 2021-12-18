Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Upgraded to “Top Pick” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to a top pick rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $200.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $180.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

