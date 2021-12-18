Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 457 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

EWJ opened at $67.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

