Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $247.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

