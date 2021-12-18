Archer Investment Corp Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 4.98% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UMAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.65. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33.

