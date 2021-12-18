Archer Investment Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,135,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

