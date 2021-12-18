Archer Investment Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Duke Realty accounts for approximately 2.0% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRE. Amundi bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 2,981.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 938,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.09. 3,581,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,076. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

