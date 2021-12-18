Archer Investment Corp Invests $697,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 23.6% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 70.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 174.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 200,752 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $490,000.

Shares of PSEP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $30.30.

