Archer Investment Corp Sells 349 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.20. 18,742,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,390,850. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

