Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

NYSE ARES opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,801,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,240,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 923,658 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

