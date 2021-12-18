Argon (ARGON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $299,474.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Argon has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $299,474.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Argon has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.44 or 0.08409571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.99 or 0.99723074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,133,331 coins and its circulating supply is 71,366,934 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

