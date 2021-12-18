Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $135,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1,676.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.51.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

