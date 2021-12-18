Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 2,180 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 74.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 464,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,719,000 after acquiring an additional 59,739 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,514 shares of company stock worth $5,680,222 over the last ninety days. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.