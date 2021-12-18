Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 3,230 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 70.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 331,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

