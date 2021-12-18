Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 1,575 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.06. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

