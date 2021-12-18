Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.34.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

