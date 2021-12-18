Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $251,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Snap were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,351,000 after acquiring an additional 582,162 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $1,123,969.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,812,627 shares of company stock worth $110,909,562.

Snap stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.