Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $228,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 468,117 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,584,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 275,683 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,216,000 after buying an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,846 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 104,537 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,927 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.