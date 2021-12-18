Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.72.

Shares of TDG opened at $583.88 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $517.37 and a one year high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $624.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $631.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total transaction of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,679,885. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

