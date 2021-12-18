Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $188.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ASND. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.39. 355,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.08. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $181.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

