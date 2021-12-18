Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:AHT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,541,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,986. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($45.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.
