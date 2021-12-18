Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,530 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $108.63 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54. The company has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

