Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Buys 2,455 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Paychex by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

