Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $10.37 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,485 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,904 shares of company stock worth $34,618,143. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

NYSE ABBV opened at $129.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $133.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

