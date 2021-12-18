Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $55,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

