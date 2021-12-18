Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LZB. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 28.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $319,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,677,819 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

