Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWET opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Athlon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,592,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Athlon Acquisition by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Athlon Acquisition by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 527,928 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Athlon Acquisition by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 970,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 836,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

