Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,107,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.